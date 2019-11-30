Washington had 26 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 3PT, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, four steals and three assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 110-107 win at Detroit.

Washington endured a five-game stretch where he couldn't reach the 10-point mark, but he has bounced back in his last two outings and seems to have re-gained a role on offense. He will aim to extend his solid run of play of late Saturday on the road against Milwaukee.