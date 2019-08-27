Washington is fully healthy as training camp approaches, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The swingman was held out of the Las Vegas Summer League in July while battling soreness in his foot, which stemmed from an injury he suffered back in March at Kentucky. The first-round pick clarified Monday night that he's medically cleared and anticipates being at full strength for the start of camp at the end of September. "I'm pretty much cleared to do everything," Washington said. "After summer league, it was about two weeks." The 6-7 Washington will likely spend time at both forward spots for the Hornets this season, but GM Mitch Kupchak already implied after the draft that Washington could first get some seasoning with the team's G League affiliate in Greensboro. Chances are, Washington won't be an overly valuable fantasy asset in Year 1, though with Charlotte projected to be among the NBA's bottom-dwellers, he could see more opportunity later on, should the team shift toward a more youth-oriented rebuild.