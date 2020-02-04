Hornets' PJ Washington: Gets questionable tag for Tuesday
The Hornets list Washington (ankle) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
After missing Saturday's 114-90 loss to the Spurs with a right ankle sprain, Washington was initially labeled as doubtful, then upgraded to questionable before being ruled out ahead of Monday's 112-100 loss to the Magic. He'll presumably have a better shot at gaining clearance for the second half of the back-to-back set, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Hornets erred on the side of caution with the rookie. After Tuesday's game, the Hornets will have three days off before they play again Saturday versus the Mavericks, so that contest may represent a more realistic target for Washington's return.
