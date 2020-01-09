Hornets' PJ Washington: Grabs double-double against Raps
Washington scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 overtime loss to the Raptors.
The double-double was Washington's third of the year, and his first since he returned to the court from a broken finger in late December. The rookie is averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 blocks in seven games since rejoining the lineup.
