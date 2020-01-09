Play

Washington scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 overtime loss to the Raptors.

The double-double was Washington's third of the year, and his first since he returned to the court from a broken finger in late December. The rookie is averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 blocks in seven games since rejoining the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories