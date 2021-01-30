Washington added 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 108-105 win over the Pacers.

After scoring fewer than 10 points in both games against the Magic, Washington has scored 18 and 19 points respectively against the Pacers. His 19 points were just three shy of his season high while both his overall field goal percentage (87.5) and three-point shooting percentage (75.0) were the best he's shot this campaign.