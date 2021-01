Washington played only eight minutes during the second half Saturday against the Sixers due to a thumb contusion, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The 22-year-old finished the contest with nine points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes, and the severity of the injury remains unclear. Washington should be considered questionable for Monday's rematch with Philadelphia until his status is updated.