Hornets' PJ Washington: Listed as probable Monday
Washington (ankle) is considered probable for Monday's game against Washington.
Fortunately, Washington's ankle injury, which he caused him to exit Sunday's game against the Hawks early, doesn't appear to overly serious. While it appears likely that he'll play, look for an update later in the day finalizing the rookie's status.
