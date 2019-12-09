Washington (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Washington.

Washington sprained his right ankle in Sunday's 122-107 loss to the Hawks, but he still went on to deliver 20 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes. The probable listing indicates that he'll likely be good to go once Tuesday arrives, but the Hornets will presumably assessing his condition after morning shootaround before confirming his availability.