Hornets' PJ Washington: Listed as probable Tuesday
Washington (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Washington sprained his right ankle in Sunday's 122-107 loss to the Hawks, but he still went on to deliver 20 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes. The probable listing indicates that he'll likely be good to go once Tuesday arrives, but the Hornets will presumably assessing his condition after morning shootaround before confirming his availability.
More News
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Cruelled by foul trouble in loss•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Shoots efficiently in win•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Swipes four in Sunday's loss•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Available to return•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...