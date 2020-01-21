Hornets' PJ Washington: Makes four threes
Washington had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 106-86 loss against the Magic.
Washington has scored 14 or more points -- while making multiple threes -- in each of his last three starts, but he is also adding 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and a combined 2.0 steals/blocks per game during that three-game stretch. He has been solid across the board in his rookie year, averaging 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and a combined 1.8 steals/blocks while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three-point range.
