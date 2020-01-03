Hornets' PJ Washington: Manages well-rounded line
Washington went for 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 109-106 win over the Cavaliers.
Washington has scored at least 13 in nine straight showings and finished with a career high in assists in this one. The rookie forward has been very solid thus far this season, and he's likely to continue gaining valuable experience for a young team that's surprisingly competing for a playoff spot.
