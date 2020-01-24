Hornets' PJ Washington: Marred by foul trouble
Washington logged three points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and three assists in 20 minutes Friday, during Charlotte's 116-103 loss to the Bucks.
Washington picked up his fourth foul immediately after halftime and didn't attempt a shot until the fourth quarter. Washington had made 19-of-34 shots en route to 53 points over his prior three contests. The promising rookie will look to reestablish himself when the Knicks come to Charlotte on Tuesday.
