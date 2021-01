Washington (thumb) is not listed on the Hornets' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Sixers.

A bruised thumb limited Washington during the second half of Saturday's loss to Philly, but it appears as though he'll play through the issue Monday night. Washington has started all six games to begin the season, and he's coming off of a nine-point, five-rebound, two-assist, two-steal performance in 22 minutes Saturday.