Hornets' PJ Washington: Not starting but available Tuesday
Washington (ankle) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Washington will be available but will come off the bench for the first time this season.. Cody Martin receives the spot start in his place.
