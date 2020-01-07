Hornets' PJ Washington: Off night in loss
Washington had six points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), nine boards, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes of a 115-104 loss to the Pacers on Monday.
Washington struggled to buy a bucket against the Pacers on an abysmal shooting night, but he filled the stat sheet in other areas to avoid a total loss of a night. The rookie will try to put this one behind him quick when he takes the floor against Toronto on Wednesday.
