Washington had six points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), nine boards, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes of a 115-104 loss to the Pacers on Monday.

Washington struggled to buy a bucket against the Pacers on an abysmal shooting night, but he filled the stat sheet in other areas to avoid a total loss of a night. The rookie will try to put this one behind him quick when he takes the floor against Toronto on Wednesday.