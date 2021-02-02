Washington (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.
Washington is set to miss his first game of the season after he had to exit Monday's contest against the Heat due to a right foot sprain. Miles Bridges will likely take on a starting role while Washington remains sidelined.
More News
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Exits with foot injury•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Just misses on double-double•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Strong effort against Pacers•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Struggles from deep•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Scores season-best 22 points•