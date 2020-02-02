Hornets' PJ Washington: Playing Saturday
Washington (ankle) will play Saturday against the Spurs.
As expected, Washington will take the court despite a sprained right ankle. In January, he averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.8 minutes.
