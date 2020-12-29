Washington (ankle) was able to practice Tuesday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Washington is apparently dealing with an ankle sprain despite not missing any time so far this season. Through three games for the Hornets, Washington has posted averages of 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 triples, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Considering he was able to practice, it seems likely that he will be available to play Wednesday against the Mavericks.