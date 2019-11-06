Hornets' PJ Washington: Probable for Thursday
Washington (lower leg) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Celtics.
Washington suffered a lower left leg contusion in Tuesday's 122-120 overtime win over the Pacers, finishing the night with 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes. Though his playing time was limited Tuesday as a result of the injury, Washington doesn't look like he's in jeopardy of missing any further action.
