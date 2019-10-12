Washington turned in 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks across 32 minutes during the Hornets' 100-87 preseason loss to the 76ers on Friday.

As his final line indicates, Washington wasn't very involved on the offensive end, but he made good use of the attempts he put up. The 2019 first-round pick logged a team-high amount of minutes as the starting power forward, but he's likely to have just a modest allotment of playing time to open the season with Miles Bridges, Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist all slotting in ahead of him on the depth chart.