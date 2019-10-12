Hornets' PJ Washington: Puts up 10 points in start
Washington turned in 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks across 32 minutes during the Hornets' 100-87 preseason loss to the 76ers on Friday.
As his final line indicates, Washington wasn't very involved on the offensive end, but he made good use of the attempts he put up. The 2019 first-round pick logged a team-high amount of minutes as the starting power forward, but he's likely to have just a modest allotment of playing time to open the season with Miles Bridges, Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist all slotting in ahead of him on the depth chart.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.