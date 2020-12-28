Washington recorded 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Sunday's win over the Nets.

Washington delivered a disappointing performance in the season opener but has bounced back quickly, surpassing the 13-point mark and grabbing at least eight boards in the subsequent two games. Washington might bounce between power forward and centre depending on coach Borrego's lineup tendencies, but he has proven to be a reliable fantasy asset across most formats due to his two-way impact.