Hornets' PJ Washington: Questionable with ankle sprain
Washington has a right ankle sprain and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
The 21-year-old apparently picked up the ankle sprain during Thursday's loss to the Wizards, as he had 15 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes. Marvin Williams likely will have an increased role Saturday should Washington be unable to play in San Antonio.
More News
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Marred by foul trouble•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Makes four threes•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Double-doubles with defensive stats•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Two straight duds•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Grabs double-double against Raps•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Off night in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...