Washington scored a team-high 27 points (9-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 win over the Bulls.

The 12th overall pick in this year's draft had a dazzling NBA debut -- Washington set a franchise record for points by a rookie in a season opener, and his seven threes led the club on a night when they also set a new franchise record for made three-pointers in a regulation contest, going 23-for-44 (52.3 percent) from beyond the arc. Washington could prove to be a big part of Charlotte's offense this season given the team's lack of established scoring, and he certainly did nothing to discourage a high usage rate in his debut.