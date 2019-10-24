Hornets' PJ Washington: Record-setting performance in win
Washington scored a team-high 27 points (9-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 win over the Bulls.
The 12th overall pick in this year's draft had a dazzling NBA debut -- Washington set a franchise record for points by a rookie in a season opener, and his seven threes led the club on a night when they also set a new franchise record for made three-pointers in a regulation contest, going 23-for-44 (52.3 percent) from beyond the arc. Washington could prove to be a big part of Charlotte's offense this season given the team's lack of established scoring, and he certainly did nothing to discourage a high usage rate in his debut.
More News
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Starting in opener•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Expected to be in rotation•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Sees 32 minutes in preseason finale•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Puts up 10 points in start•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Enters starting lineup•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: All-around line in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...