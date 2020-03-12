Washington went for 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-98 win at Miami.

Washington bounced back nicely from a two-point effort against the Hawks, and he has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight games now. The rookie out of Kentucky has been playing at a high level ever since the league resumed after the All-Star break -- he is averaging 14.6 points per game in his last 11 contests.