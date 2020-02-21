Hornets' PJ Washington: Scores 17 to go with full line
Washington went for 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 103-93 win over the Bulls.
Washington provided a bit of everything in this one while snapping a four-game streak of single-digit scoring. In fact, he equaled his scoring total from the last three games combined. Those who picked up Washington earlier in the year will have to hope that this is a sign that he's refreshed and revitalized following the All-Star break, and the 21-year-old rookie will try to build on this performance heading into Saturday's matchup versus the Nets.
