Washington pitched in 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 loss to the Spurs.

Washington has reached double figures in scoring in six of seven tilts since the All-Star break, with the lone exception being a nine-point effort in 25 minutes against the Pacers on Feb. 25. The 21-year-old rookie has earned 30-plus minutes in each of those other six matchups after the break, and Washington is likely to continue playing plenty of minutes down the stretch this season.

