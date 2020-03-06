Hornets' PJ Washington: Scores 20 against Nuggets
Washington accumulated 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to the Nuggets.
Washington scored 20 for the first time since Jan. 13, and he has now poured in 20-plus points six times through 55 games. He has been one of the team's best and most consistent players this season, as Washington has showcased an extremely versatile two-way skillset.
More News
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Scores 19, sinks five treys•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Scores 17 to go with full line•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Starting Saturday•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Logs 24 minutes versus Rockets•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Not starting but available Tuesday•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Appears set to play•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...