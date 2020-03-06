Washington accumulated 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Washington scored 20 for the first time since Jan. 13, and he has now poured in 20-plus points six times through 55 games. He has been one of the team's best and most consistent players this season, as Washington has showcased an extremely versatile two-way skillset.