Washington registered 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six blocks and an assist across 36 minutes in Saturday's win over the Hawks.

Washington delivered one of his best performances of the season Saturday, reaching a season-high mark in points and posting a career-high in blocks. He was coming off back-to-back nine-point efforts, and it's safe to say he seems to have left those scoring woes in the rearview. This was also Washington's first 20-point game of the season after reaching this tally in seven different contests during the 2019-20 campaign.