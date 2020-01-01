Hornets' PJ Washington: Scores team-high 15 points
Washington totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 109-92 loss to the Celtics.
Washington had solid contributions across the board, leading the team with 15 points in another disappointing loss. He is only three games into his return from finger surgery but continues to look better. The unassuming rookie has taken many people by surprise this season but is now firmly entrenched as a starter for the Hornets. As long as he is healthy, Washington is worth holding in most standard leagues.
