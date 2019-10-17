Hornets' PJ Washington: Sees 32 minutes in preseason finale
Washington amassed 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Pistons.
Washington drew another start and paced the team in minutes while making solid contributions across multiple categories. Still, he finished the contest with two turnovers and five fouls, so it wasn't a perfect performance for the rookie forward. Washington is one of the more talented young prospects on the team, and so he should be expected to receive ample opportunities this year.
