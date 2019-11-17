Washington put up 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes Saturday in the Hornets' 103-102 win over the Knicks.

Washington filled out the stat sheet nicely Saturday, with his third assist of the night setting up Devonte' Graham's game-winning three-point bucket with 2.8 seconds remaining. The rookie big man has slowed down a bit since popping for 20-plus points in two of his first five games in the league, but he's still proven to be a well-rounded fantasy asset since the calendar changed to November. In eight games this month, Washington is averaging 11.4 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field), 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.1 triples and 1.0 block in 28.6 minutes per contest.