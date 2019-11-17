Hornets' PJ Washington: Shoots efficiently in win
Washington put up 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes Saturday in the Hornets' 103-102 win over the Knicks.
Washington filled out the stat sheet nicely Saturday, with his third assist of the night setting up Devonte' Graham's game-winning three-point bucket with 2.8 seconds remaining. The rookie big man has slowed down a bit since popping for 20-plus points in two of his first five games in the league, but he's still proven to be a well-rounded fantasy asset since the calendar changed to November. In eight games this month, Washington is averaging 11.4 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field), 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.1 triples and 1.0 block in 28.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.