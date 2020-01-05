Hornets' PJ Washington: Solid production continues
Washington had 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 123-120 victory over the Mavericks.
Washinton has been one of the more impressive rookies this season and has certainly not slowed since returning from injury. The Hornets have a lot of incentive to see what they have in Washington and playing time doesn't appear to be an issue. There are, of course, going to be a few bumps in the road but on the whole, Washington needs to be rostered in most formats.
