Washington scored 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go along with eight rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

The Hornets clarified their rotation of big men Wednesday, with Bismack Biyombo left as the odd-man out. That provided more minutes to Washington, who took advantage by reaching double-digit points for the first time in three games. Assuming his minutes remain stable, Washington has the chance to contribute in points, boards, as well as blocks and steals moving forward this season.