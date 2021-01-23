Washington scored 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one block in Friday's loss to the Bulls.

Washington scored in double-digits for the sixth consecutive game despite his inability to hit a shot from three-point range. Instead, he converted all but one of his shots from the paint. After starting the season by blocking only four shots in seven games, Washington has at least one block in seven of his last eight contests to supplement his scoring and rebounding ability.