Washington scored nine points (4-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with two rebounds, an assist, and a block in 25 minutes of Saturday's 120-117 preseason loss to Orlando.

Washington struggled with his shot posting a poor 24 percent from the floor while missing all three attempts from three point land. Coming off an All-Rookie Second team selection, the big man is expected to spend a lot more time at center this year and is a viable late round pick in fantasy.