Hornets' PJ Washington: Suffers leg contusion
Washington suffered a lower left leg contusion in Tuesday's contest versus Indiana.
Washington left Tuesday's matchup early in the second half as a result and will reportedly be evaluated on a day-to-day basis moving forward. The rookie was posting superb numbers over his first six contests this season, as he is averaging 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. Washington will likely be a game-time call for Thursday's game against Boston.
