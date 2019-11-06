Washington suffered a lower left leg contusion in Tuesday's contest versus Indiana.

Washington left Tuesday's matchup early in the second half as a result and will reportedly be evaluated on a day-to-day basis moving forward. The rookie was posting superb numbers over his first six contests this season, as he is averaging 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. Washington will likely be a game-time call for Thursday's game against Boston.

