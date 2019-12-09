Hornets' PJ Washington: Suffers sprained ankle
Washington suffered a sprained right ankle and will not return to Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Washington landed awkwardly on a drive to the hoop in the fourth quarter. He initially remained in the game to shoot free throws but left shortly after and has not been cleared to return. Prior to exiting, Washington had 20 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 4PT, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in one of his better overall performances of the season.
More News
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Cruelled by foul trouble in loss•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Shoots efficiently in win•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Swipes four in Sunday's loss•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Available to return•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Heads to locker room•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...