Washington suffered a sprained right ankle and will not return to Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Washington landed awkwardly on a drive to the hoop in the fourth quarter. He initially remained in the game to shoot free throws but left shortly after and has not been cleared to return. Prior to exiting, Washington had 20 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 4PT, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in one of his better overall performances of the season.