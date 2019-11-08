Hornets' PJ Washington: Swats five in Thursday's loss
Washington provided four points (1-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 108-87 loss to the Celtics.
Washington struggled from the field but was healthy enough to take the court despite nursing a bruised leg. The 21-year-old rookie failed to reach double figures in scoring for just the second time through eight tilts. However, he amassed more blocks in this one than he did in the rest of the games combined (three).
