Washington scored 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Thunder.
While Bismack Biyombo was the most obvious beneficiary of Cody Zeller's (hand) absence, Washington played well with an increased role. His minutes jumped by eight from the opener, and he took advantage by racking up defensive stats and boards. Washington will look to build on this effort Sunday against the Nets.
