Washington totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 loss to the 76ers.

Washington has six steals across the last two games, and he snapped out of his recent shooting slump after having made just four-of-17 field goal attempts across the last two contests. Wednesday's matchup versus the Grizzlies will likely feature plenty of offense given that both teams like to get up and down the court.