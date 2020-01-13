Hornets' PJ Washington: Two straight duds
Washington posted four points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 100-92 loss to the Suns.
Washington struggled to produce in either of the Hornets' weekend contests, netting a combined 11 points (on 3-for-11 shooting), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and no blocks in losses to the Suns and Jazz. The rookie first-round pick's spot in the starting five appears safe, but his overall upside is somewhat capped while he shares the floor with high-usage players in Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier.
More News
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Grabs double-double against Raps•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Off night in loss•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Solid production continues•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Manages well-rounded line•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Scores team-high 15 points•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Scores 14 points in return•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...