Washington posted four points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 100-92 loss to the Suns.

Washington struggled to produce in either of the Hornets' weekend contests, netting a combined 11 points (on 3-for-11 shooting), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and no blocks in losses to the Suns and Jazz. The rookie first-round pick's spot in the starting five appears safe, but his overall upside is somewhat capped while he shares the floor with high-usage players in Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier.