Hornets' PJ Washington: Unable to go Monday
Washington (ankle) will not play Monday against the Magic.
Washington was listed as doubtful as of Sunday night, but the Hornets shifted him up to questionable on Monday morning. In the end, Washington will be held out of action for a second straight game as he battles a sprained right ankle. Veteran Marvin Williams started in Washington's place on Saturday against the Spurs.
