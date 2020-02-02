Hornets' PJ Washington: Unlikely to play Monday
Washington (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's contest versus Orlando.
It appears as though the rookie will miss a second consecutive matchup, as Washington continues to recover from a right ankle sprain. Marvin Williams earned the start in place of Washington on Saturday and will presumably once again fill that role. Washington's next opportunity to return to the court will be Tuesday in Houston, which is Charlotte's second contest of the upcoming back-to-back.
