Hornets' PJ Washington: Upgraded to probable
Washington (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Washington picked up an ankle sprain Thursday against the Wizards, but it doesn't appear that he'll wind up missing any time. He's averaged 12.3 points on 28.7 minutes over his last six games, though it's possible his role is reduced if he plays at less than 100 percent.
