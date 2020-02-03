Play

Washington (ankle) was able to participate in shootaround ahead of Monday's game against Orlando and has been upgraded to questionable.

While there's still a solid chance that Washington will be held out, he's clearly making progress in his recovery from a right ankle sprain. An official update later in the day should provide clarity on Washington's final status. In the event that he sits, Marvin Williams figures to make a second straight start.

