Hornets' Ray Spalding: Double-doubles off bench
Spalding contributed 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block in 25 minutes during Sunday's win over Long Island.
Spalding played a pivotal role off the bench in Greensboro's ninth win over the season. The 23-year-old has helped shore up the Swarm's frontcourt since joining the team 16 games ago. In that period, Spalding's posting 12.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block in 24.7 minutes per contest.
