Hornets' Ray Spalding: Massive double-double in loss
Spalding accounted for 25 points 911-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 33 minutes during Thursday's loss to Wisconsin.
Though his shooting from long-range left owners a bit frustrated, there's little to quibble at with Spalding's overall performance. The 22-year-old was impressive in nearly every facet of the game and emerged as a team-leader alongside Kobi Simmons. Across nine games with the Swarm, Spalding's averaging 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks in 23.1 minutes per contest.
