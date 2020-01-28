Hornets' Ray Spalding: Scores 17 points in loss
Spalding contributed 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's game against the Swarm.
Although Spalding was able to significantly contribute across multiple categories, his efforts ultimately led to a minus-17 net rating when he was on the court. The Louisville product's found himself in a solid G League role since signing with the Hornets, though he's yet to crack the big league rotation. In four games with Greensboro, Spalding's averaging 11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 21.1 minutes.
