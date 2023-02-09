Jackson will likely agree to a contract buyout with the Hornets after being acquired from the Clippers on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Charlotte took back Jackson in a trade with the Clippers for center Mason Plumlee in order to get back a 2028 second-round draft pick. Jackson will presumably meet with the Hornets' brass in the coming days, and assuming both sides come to a buyout, he should become one of the top players available on the open market. The Hornets are expected to prioritize playing time for younger players to close out the season, while Jackson is expected to seek out a contender to join for the final few months.