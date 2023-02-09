Jackson was traded from the Clippers to the Hornets in exchange for Mason Plumlee on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jackson served as a starter for the Clippers to begin the season but came off the bench over the last month. He's averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game this year but averaged just 19.2 minutes per game after taking on a bench role. The 32-year-old will likely have to settle for a reserve role with his new team since LaMelo Ball is healthy.