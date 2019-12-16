Franks posted 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's loss to the Skyhawks.

Franks was able to return to his usual production after two back-to-back rough outings. Even with his recent bout of sub-par play factored in, Franks' still averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 31.5 minutes per game on the season.